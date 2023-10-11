With Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour landing in cinemas on Friday - at 6pm, the same time as the rest of the world - Dendy Canberra has not only scheduled sessions almost every 30 minutes during normal opening hours, but is continuing throughout the night. With 15 screens screening the film, the Canberra cinema will have almost 100 sessions across the weekend. Fifty of those are within the first 24 hours of release.