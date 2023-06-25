It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me.
Or at least, I'm starting to come to the realisation some people may think I have a problem.
In case you've been living under a rock for the past couple of days, Taylor Swift has announced her Eras Tour dates, and there are just five performances, spread out over two cities - Sydney and Melbourne - for not only all of Australia but New Zealand as well.
And as Australia woke up to this news on Wednesday morning, a weird mix of excitement and dread spread through Swifties everywhere.
You only need to see what happened in the United States when tickets went on sale - with the Ticketmaster site crashing during presale - to realise how in-demand these tickets will be.
Having been through two Taylor Swift ticket presales previously, I know how hard it can be to score tickets. And that was four albums and two re-releases ago. The demand has only gone up since.
The realisations that, one, the chance to see Tay-Tay herself in her already iconic Eras Tour has finally arrived and, two, there is also a very real chance you will not get tickets, are both simultaneously exhilarating and daunting. It almost makes you dread everything - perhaps it would be easier on the heartstrings if there wasn't an Australian leg of the Eras Tour at all?
But having seen the videos of the three-hour concert so far - and knowing I'm already dying to see the stage effect that sees Swift "dive" into the stage and "swim" underneath it - I probably would travel to see it if that were the case.
The whole ordeal has resulted in some very strange text messages being sent to friends as we all soak in the emotional state we've arrived at.
Things such as, "Are there health implications for being this nervous, continuously, for the next nine days?" and, "Please tell me one of us has an American Express card that we can use for its presale?" were absolutely said.
When we realised no one had an Amex, there was a moment I even considered signing up for one. And, if I'm honest, the only reason I didn't consider it more seriously was because I wasn't sure if I could get one in time for Monday's presale to start.
I did, however, message a friend saying: "I'm not saying Singapore is definitely our plan B, but I am saying that their presale for Taylor Swift doesn't go on sale until after the Australian tour does."
But at least I have drawn the line at remortgaging my apartment to pay for the tickets - at least at this stage.
I completely understand why thousands of Americans have been standing outside stadiums, listening to the concert, because they didn't get tickets. I would be the same. I have been planning what I will wear to this concert for months, and honestly will not know what to do if I don't get tickets. Do you get compassionate leave for a situation like this? Probably not.
Anyway, this really isn't for any reason than a PSA to look out for the Swifties in your life this week. Emotions will be running high for the next couple of days and it's not always going to be possible to shake it off.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
