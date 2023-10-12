The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Garema Place hotel plans move ahead as TP Dynamics submits revised proposal

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated October 12 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans for a luxury 11-storey hotel in Garema Place are moving forward under the helm of the site's new owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.