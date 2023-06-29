A local community group has described Yowani Country Club's redevelopment plans as a "piecemeal development" on land they believe should be used for community housing.
But the developer says the group's opposition is "disingenuous" and that the proposal is generally supported by the north Canberra community.
TP Dynamics is seeking approval for the Lyneham site's estate development plan, which sets out the proposed creation of blocks within an estate and is required for some proposed land subdivisions in the ACT.
It's another step forward in the club's plans to remain to financially viable, which were first detailed in 2017.
The master plan involves relocating the golf club's existing buildings onto a single parcel of land west of Sullivans Creek to make way for a large, mixed-use development.
The development application seeks approval for the creation of 22 blocks to be developed over three stages and contained within a community title scheme.
Across the entire precinct, TP Dynamics aims to construct 17 buildings, this first of which were submitted for approval earlier in June.
The estate development plan seeks approval for a new extension of Swinden Street, which is intended to be handed back to the territory.
Demolition of existing buildings is also proposed, as well as the creation of internal roads and amenities, including a parkland within the estate.
The developer has also lodged a separate subdivision application, splitting the site into three overarching blocks.
The first block is proposed to include a maximum 375 homes, the second will include up to 226 homes and the third will include 365 homes.
Together, up to 966 apartments and townhouses could be built across the 84,000-square-metre site.
The estate plan follows a successful change to the Lyneham precinct code and territory plan variation, which rezoned the land to make way for the redevelopment.
TP Dynamics development manager Lindsay Hunter said the community had been thoroughly consulted at various stages, which ultimately resulted in the Lyneham precinct code amendment.
"Generally development in this location has been supported as it does not affect neighbouring Downer and lies on the light rail infrastructure project," he said.
Community consultation documents submitted with the estate development plan found 11 people attended the online information session in September 2022 and four written submissions were received.
Jochen Zeil, president of the North Canberra Community Council, said the council does not support the project in its current form, describing it as a "piecemeal development".
The group believes Yowani and neighbouring Thoroughbred Park "should be considered as a whole" with a master plan that covers both locations.
Mr Zeil said there has been a recent trend from Canberra clubs to diversify their business by "changing their lease and investing in housing".
"That is not the way of strategically planning urban densification," he said.
"Land should be given back to the community and then the community and the ACT government to consider what to do with that land if clubs cannot keep their activity going."
Mr Zeil said the site would be perfectly suited to a development with social and public housing.
"This would be, for once, opportunities to develop high density urban infill plus social and public housing without destroying any ecologically sensitive areas which happens everywhere else."
But Mr Hunter said the council's position was "disingenuous".
He said the wider community had plenty of opportunities to submit representations on the planning documents over various stages.
"I cannot immediately recall strident opposition to this development site by any community group and note the territory plan variation and Lyneham precinct code would not have been approved otherwise," he said.
"It is disingenuous for calls, after the LPC has been approved, for the site to be given back to the community and developed as social housing.
"The site is a market lease and as such is being developed in accordance all the approved planning controls."
Public representations for the development application close on July 14.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
