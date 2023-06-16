A local developer is seeking approval for 169 new dwellings at Yowani Country Club in the first stage of the club's redevelopment.
TP Dynamics has submitted two development applications for multi-unit residential projects on the south-eastern section of the Lyneham site.
One application proposes 72 apartments, while the other proposes another 87 apartments and 10 two-storey townhouses.
Together, the cost of works for both projects is estimated to be more than $90.5 million, the applications state.
It's the first stage in the landmark redevelopment of Yowani golf course, which was first detailed in 2017.
The master plan involves relocating the club's existing buildings onto a single parcel of land west of Sullivans Creek and creating three blocks for a staged, mixed-use development.
Released in 2021, the master plan stated up to 1000 dwellings could be built on the subdivided land to eventually house between 3000 and 5000 people.
Yowani Country Club, established in 1954, entered a development agreement with TP Dynamics in an effort to "remain financially viable", a community consultation page stated last year.
Separate development applications have been lodged for the estate development plan and subdivision of the land.
Subject to approvals, TP Dynamics intends to begin construction of the first buildings in early 2024.
The development application for building A proposes 72 apartments across two, six-storey buildings.
The buildings, designed by AMC Architecture, would also include two levels of basement car parking, internal pedestrian links and landscaping.
Building B, detailed in a separate development application proposes 87 apartments across two, six-storey buildings and 10 townhouses.
It also proposes 151 car parks over two basement levels, internal pedestrian links and associated site works.
Designed by Cox Architecture, building B is described in the application as being "reminiscent of early 1900s European brick expressionism".
"Bringing the design into the 21st century, windows incorporate vertical screening utilising aluminium material with a range of finishes and glass balustrade to minimise the material bulk on the balconies," it stated.
Both buildings will be managed under an overall community title scheme.
Purdon Planning conducted community consultation sessions for both proposals in late 2022.
There were less than 10 attendees across two sessions, with most comments relating to construction timing, the proposal of more trees and questions around parking.
In November, TP Dynamics development manager Lindsay Hunter said the Yowani Country Club had been "significantly consulted over many years".
"There's been very little objection to this development, because it doesn't impact Downer, it really is a whole new precinct on the western side of Northbourne Avenue," he said.
Public representations for both development applications close on July 5.
The group intend to submit four additional applications to complete stage one of the estate development plan.
Among the other buildings that may be proposed are a four-storey commercial block and another residential tower with a small-scale supermarket.
TP Dynamics has a number of other projects under way across the territory.
The group is behind the nearby Coles Dickson development, which is on track for completion this year.
It was also revealed in March, TP Dynamics had purchased the Garema Place hotel site from Geocon for about $30 million.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
