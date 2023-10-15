The negative impact of pornography on the formation of healthy ideas about consent, sexuality, pleasure and what it means to be masculine and feminine is not a new issue. While we do not yet have clear consensus in this country about the way forward in addressing the harmful impacts of pornography. Thanks to victim-survivor advocates, Maree Crabb, the Australian e-safety Commissioner and many other tireless advocates - we do have enough knowledge to know that efforts to prevent violence against women compel us to act.