In August, he awarded the bravery medal to occupational therapist to Alicia Bain, who swam right up to try to save a shark attack victim; to two youngsters Cameron and Daniel, just 16 and 13 when they fended off an armed intruder; to Esira Salusalu, who protected his stepmother as she was being stabbed by his own father. You've probably never heard of any of them - but so brave, all of them. You have, of course, heard of Steven Bradbury, the last man standing at the 2002 Olympics. He displayed regulation stubbornness when he rescued four teenagers from rough seas. And what of a bunch of Australia Post staff and customers who managed to unravel a robbery.