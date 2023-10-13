Staff and a customer have attempted to prevent a man accused of wielding a knife from carrying out an alleged post officer robbery.
The 37-year-old Torrens man is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday morning after the alleged Friday afternoon incident.
He is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.
Police will allege the man attended the Dickson Australia Post store about 4pm when he asked staff to view electronic products locked in a cabinet.
The man is said to have approached the counter in order to purchase a mobile phone, among other items, before pulling out a "wooden knife" and demanding staff place the goods in his bag.
It's alleged there was a "brief struggle" between the man and staff, who attempted to prevent the items being taken.
The alleged offender left the store and is accused of swinging the knife at a customer trying to stop him on the way out.
Police arrested the man, who was on bail at the time of the alleged offending, after viewing CCTV of the incident.
He was found wearing the same clothes as seen on the footage of the alleged robbery and police claim to have located the mobile phone box in question in a car parked in his driveway.
