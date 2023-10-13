The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Torrens man arrested for Australia Post alleged robbery

TP
By Tim Piccione
October 14 2023 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The alleged robbery occurred at an Australia Post shop. Picture by Karleen Minney
The alleged robbery occurred at an Australia Post shop. Picture by Karleen Minney

Staff and a customer have attempted to prevent a man accused of wielding a knife from carrying out an alleged post officer robbery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.