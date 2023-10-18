The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Meet the ACT nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
October 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards include a woman championing females in the construction industry, a beekeeper, the founder of a mobile pet veterinary service and disability advocates

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.