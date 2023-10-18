The Canberra Times
Real-world testing will verify vehicle emissions and fuel consumption claims

By Peter Brewer
October 18 2023 - 3:45pm
Car companies will be scrambling to avoid embarrassment as the real world-testing of car fuel consumption and emissions by the Canberra-based Australian Automobile Association begins releasing its results next month.

Peter Brewer

