The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Pocock, Albanese government strike deal over ACCC airline flight and price monitoring

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated October 18 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independent ACT senator David Pocock has struck a surprise deal to get the Albanese government to reinstate airline flight and price gouging monitoring by the consumer watchdog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.