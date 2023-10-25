The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Michael Pettersson speaks about drug decriminalisation ahead of laws taking effect

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The architect of Canberra's drug decriminalisation laws has defended how the bill was brought forward and slammed claims of drug tourism as "laughable".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.