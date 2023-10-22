The Canberra Times
Western Australia nominees for 2024 Australian of the Year Awards

By Acm Network
October 23 2023 - 1:30am
Forensic scientist Dr Paola Magni is one of four nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Award for Western Australia. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
A forensic scientist using insects to help solve murders, a nurse making chemotherapy treatment possible at home, a para-athlete who advocates for the disabled and a marine scientist pioneering seagrass planting are among Western Australia's nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards.

