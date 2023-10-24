At the National Museum of Australia on Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm will be a program of music curated by musician Genevieve Lacey. Her recorder will combine with James Crabb's classical accordion in this fundraising concert for the Museum's Annual Appeal. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets: $65 Friends, $70 concession, $75 general admission. See: nma.gov.au
At the Harmonie German Club from Friday, October 27 at 6pm to Sunday, October 29, will be a wunderbar weekend of authentic German foods, beer, social games, dance and oompah. See: eventbrite.com.au
Alt-country singer-songwriter Fletcher and his band are celebrating the release of their EP West Of The Mountains at The Front on Friday, October 27, at 7.30pm, joined by Evan Buckley and Lewis Delorenzo. See: events.humanitix.com
Canberra trio SAFIA will be performing at Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU on Friday, October 27. Doors open at 8pm. Support act Birdee performs at 8.30pm and SAFIA will be on at 9.45pm. See: moshtix.com.au
SoundOut is hosting the American explorative guitarist Chadbourne (with supporting artists) at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery with supporting artists on Saturday, October 28 at 7pm. See: events.humanitix.com
The award-winning cabaret team of Eliane Morel (writer/singer) and Daryl Wallis (musical director/accompanist), directed by Ghillian Sullivan, comically interrogate the story and music of Bizet's opera about a gypsy, a soldier and a bullfighter. After receiving rave reviews at the Adelaide Fringe 2023 and a sell-out show in Sydney, it's on at Smith's Alternative on Saturday, October 28, at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com
