The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Events October 27 to 29, 2023: Oktoberfest and Sam Fletcher Band

Updated October 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Crabb, left and Genevieve Lacey. Picture supplied
James Crabb, left and Genevieve Lacey. Picture supplied

Lacey and Crabb

At the National Museum of Australia on Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm will be a program of music curated by musician Genevieve Lacey. Her recorder will combine with James Crabb's classical accordion in this fundraising concert for the Museum's Annual Appeal. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets: $65 Friends, $70 concession, $75 general admission. See: nma.gov.au

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.