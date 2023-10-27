Have you got any tiles? Allen Mawer isn't the only beachcomber with a collection of tiles from the Walter Hood. According to Patti Bartlett, who recently co-authored a book (Five Villages, Red Head Villages Association, 2022) on the five communities around Manyana and Bendalong, "many people in the Milton-Ulladulla area have a tile or two from the wreck". I wonder if any Canberrans have collected tiles from nearby beaches, unaware of the origins. Please let me know if you have.