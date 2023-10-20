The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tim the Yowie Man: Stories from historic hotel The Rising Sun in Mongarlowe

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
October 21 2023 - 7:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the yowie-mobile slowly rattles over the century-old one-lane wooden bridge that spans the Mongarlowe River, I stop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.