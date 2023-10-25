I feel so sorry for those who voted "no" because beneath the divisive outcome of their votes lies a burden of shame and regret. The misinformation and manipulation that led to the "no" vote obscured a path of unity and empathy that they could have chosen. But the strongest reason I feel sorry for the "no" voters is because they missed out on the opportunity to be part of a remarkable moment in Australia's history. Millions of Australians came together to acknowledge, listen to, and celebrate 65,000 years of First Nations existence on this continent. As Thomas Mayo said, Indigenous Australians are no longer just a small minority of 4 per cent; we are part of a much larger 40 per cent who are choosing to walk together.