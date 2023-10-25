As an Australian with First Nations, coloniser and cameleer blood running through my veins, the Voice referendum outcome had a profound impact on me. It hammered my sense of belonging and connection to Australia as a nation and society.
But the unique unity of the ACT helped me find hope and recover. A resounding 60.8 per cent of us voted in favour of the Voice and recognition. As Australia navigates the deep shame of rejecting its First Nations, Canberrans can be proud and find strength and hope as a beacon of unity.
We can be testament to the power of collective acknowledgement, listening and empathy.
Waking up after the referendum, and most days since, I've been in a fog of grief. Australia's rejection left me disheartened and questioning the values of our nation. It was hard not to think that anyone I saw who wasn't of First Nations heritage was selfish, racist, or both. The weight of the referendum result bore down on me, casting a shadow over my belief in optimism and unity.
But in the midst of this despair, I found my resilience in Canberra and its people. It became clear to me that here was the only place in Australia, apart from Indigenous communities, where I felt truly safe. The ACT's resounding "yes" vote felt like a warm embrace. I was with my people and where I belonged. The place I've called home for over three decades had heard the call for reconciliation and unity.
Having fallen off my emotional perch, after a few days I decided to venture out, fuelled by the determination to find hope and connection. Proudly wearing my Aboriginal flag shirt, I began interacting with people and sharing stories. In places like Wanniassa and Mawson shops, I bought homeless people lunch, not just as an act of kindness but as a symbolic gesture of unity. In these moments, it became clear that even in the face of adversity, our capacities for compassion and understanding remain undiminished.
Millions of Australians came together to acknowledge, listen to, and celebrate 65,000 years of First Nations existence on this continent.
I feel so sorry for those who voted "no" because beneath the divisive outcome of their votes lies a burden of shame and regret. The misinformation and manipulation that led to the "no" vote obscured a path of unity and empathy that they could have chosen. But the strongest reason I feel sorry for the "no" voters is because they missed out on the opportunity to be part of a remarkable moment in Australia's history. Millions of Australians came together to acknowledge, listen to, and celebrate 65,000 years of First Nations existence on this continent. As Thomas Mayo said, Indigenous Australians are no longer just a small minority of 4 per cent; we are part of a much larger 40 per cent who are choosing to walk together.
Those who voted "no" opted out of this. That's something to be really sorry for.
Here in Canberra, a place where more than two-thirds of us voted "yes", we have taken an even more resolute stand. We've stayed true to our values. We've shown that we are together, that we have listened, and that we are compassionate. Canberra stands as a beacon of unity, where reconciliation and empathy are not just words but a way of life.
The referendum has left a hole in my heart. But as I move through the streets of Canberra, I can't help but feel that we are together. The overwhelming "yes" vote, the empathy I have encountered, the countless people who have reached out, and the opportunities for dialogue in this city paint a picture of what Australia can be. Hope for unity and reconciliation is not extinguished. It is alive and well here in the nation's capital.
In the midst of the darkness that has descended after the referendum, Canberra is a shining light. We didn't get sucked in by hate, misinformation and social media algorithms. We chose to build a future here on Ngunnawal country that acknowledges our shared history, embraces unity, and moves beyond the divisions of the past.
Thank you Canberra for voting "yes".
