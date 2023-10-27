But, neither did he ever offer a word of explanation of this "yes/no" dichotomy. And thus was left in the air the implied notion that going to university somehow works elite-creating educational wonders. It seemed to suggest (but in polling and political science senses didn't mean to) a kind of elitist snobbery. It has been widely misunderstood, generating a lot of resentful seething among those who have not been to university. Their seethings are along the line of Oscar Wilde's observation that "Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught."