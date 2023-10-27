The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

ACT 'yes' majority in Voice referendum deeper than university education

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
October 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Readers, if you have the blessing of a degree from a university and if you voted "yes" to the Voice, can you see an obvious connection between having your degree and having those "yes" sentiments throbbing in your bosoms?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.