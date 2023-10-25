'All but guaranteed': bowser price shock raises rate hike fears

A 7.2 per cent jump in the cost of filling up the car, a 2.2 per cent rise in rents, a 4.2 per cent jump in electricity charges and 2.8 per cent higher insurance premiums contributed to a 1.2 per cent increase in headline inflation in the three months to the end of September, after climbing a more moderate 0.8 per cent in the previous quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported.