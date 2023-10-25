Kaeo Weekes is locked in for the Green Machine.
The Canberra Raiders confirmed the former Manly fullback has signed a deal for two years in the capital starting next season.
"I think it's a great opportunity in front of me and I'm looking forward to moving away from home, knuckling down on footy and getting ready for the next challenge in my career," Weekes said.
The 21-year-old made his NRL debut in 2022 and went on to play 12 games for the Sea Eagles.
Weekes emerges as a potential attacking weapon for coach Ricky Stuart, having played in the halves and in the No.1 jersey.
With the departure of Jack Wighton to South Sydney, the Raiders will be looking for a halves partner for Jamal Fogarty in 2024.
Weekes and fellow youngster Ethan Strange are considered to be in the mix to fill Wighton's big shoes in Canberra.
"I can play a few positions, but for me it's really trying to prove myself and find a place in the team week in week out," Weekes said.
"I'm looking to come in with determination to cement a full-time position in the team."
Weekes is expected to land in Canberra in November when their pre-season commences, and is not afraid of embracing the challenge ahead for the Raiders after losing Wighton and another veteran, Jarrod Croker, who retired.
"There's a lot of exciting young players in the squad but there's also a mix of really experienced high level players which I think creates the perfect storm and is a really good mix," he said.
"One thing I know from my experience is when you play the Raiders you can always expect a tough battle and I'm looking forward to being on the other side of that."
Raiders NRL recruitment manager Joel Carbone believes Weekes has immense potential in a playmaking role with Canberra.
"Kaeo is another player in the early stages of his NRL career who we think will fit our transition into the new era here at the Raiders," Carbone said.
"He has all the athletic tools necessary and seems a very humble and hard-working young man. He'll have every opportunity to succeed and further his NRL career here by locking down a consistent position in the NRL team."
