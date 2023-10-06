The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart opens door for generation next

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 6 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With about 1000 NRL games walking out the door, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is focusing on the next gen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.