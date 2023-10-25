The Canberra Times
SnowyHydro 2.0 the new gold standard for stuff ups

By The Canberra Times
October 26 2023 - 5:30am
Although SnowyHydro chief Dennis Barnes seemed genuinely sincere when he told Senate estimates this week SnowyHydro 2.0 would be operating by 2028 at a total cost of $12 billion few punters would put money on that.

