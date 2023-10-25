Fireworks spectacular Skyfire is set to return in March 2024 after a five-year break.
Organising radio stations Mix106.3 and Hit104.7 are bringing the event to Canberra's Regatta Point on March 16, 2024.
The first Skyfire took place in 1989 as a free one-day event. Since then vibrant display has evolved from a "small-ish" fireworks show set to a day-long event for 10,000 people.
Next year, Skyfire plans to offer a live entertainment stage at Regatta Point, aerial displays and food trucks around Lake Burley Griffin.
On the Saturday, March 16, the entertainment stage on the northside of the lake will have hosts from Hit 104.7 and Mix 106.3 to warm up the crowd with music and start the countdown to the main attraction.
Skyfire 2024 is scheduled to be a 20-minute pyrotechnic display launched from barges floating in the central basin of the lake.
More than 40,000 effects, 2500 shells and 25,000 shooting comets are planned to light up the sky in choreographed fashion set to a soundtrack simultaneously played on Hit104.7 and Mix106.3.
Organisers said planning was well under way for next year.
AmplifyCBR general manager and operator of Hit 104.7 and Mix 106.3 Craig Wagstaff said he was excited to announce the comeback.
"This is all possible via the genuine support the community of the Canberra-region and visitors alike ... We're appreciative to again receive the significant support of the ACT government who along with the event's commercial sponsors (our partners), make the event possible together with the NCA, so many and varied agencies, local businesses and event-providers," Mr Wagstaff said.
"Skyfire is back!"
At the last event in 2019, tens of thousands of people gathered along the shores of Lake Burley Griffin, to take in the fireworks and celebrate community spirit.
However, midway through the display, all the fireworks on one barge reportedly were lit up and sparks flew towards crowds gathered on the shores of lake at Rond Terrace. No one was injured as a result of the malfunction.
