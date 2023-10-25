The Canberra Times
Skyfire fireworks to return to Canberra on March 16, 2024

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:35am, first published 8:47am
Fireworks spectacular Skyfire is set to return in March 2024 after a five-year break.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

