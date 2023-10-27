From affordable architecture for the everyday Australian to a former council building turned into an "exemplary piece of architecture", the best regional NSW has to offer in design have been celebrated.
Maxwell & Page's Dachshund House was presented the James Barnet Award for its new family home in a semi-rural subdivision at the 2024 NSW Country Division Architecture Awards.
Honoured a second time, the project took home the award for Residential Architecture.
Dachshund House challenges the paradigm of semi-rural suburban development in a semi-arid environment outside Tamworth, NSW.
"Our clients adore their house," Maxwell & Page said.
"A uniquely sustainable, cost-efficient, adaptable and joyful home that reflects their values and acts as a seasonal cradle for their growing family."
Jurors noted the design was "a brave counterpoint to the expected brick and gabled roofs of traditional project homes".
"Proving that Architecture is affordable and can be for the everyday Australian, architects Maxwell & Page have designed a compact, robust and delightful home for a young family."
Luke Moloney Architecture's adaptation of the Moss Vale Council structure claimed The Regional Division Medal, as well as the Heritage, Commercial and Interiors honours for restoration and renovation.
"Externally the contrasting layers of history are seen literally in shades of black and white," the jury said.
The plan of the Council building had been slightly reconfigured to accommodate eight guest suites, with original interior features retained and or reinterpreted.
"Significant work was needed to meet building code requirements, this work has been completed seamlessly and beautifully," the jury said.
The Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion in Bomaderry won the Vision Award for its practicality and flexibility, as well as its connection to Country.
The NSW Country Division Architecture Awards have been held continuously since 1960 to honour regional design excellence for architects working outside Sydney and Newcastle.
To see all winners, visit www.architecture.com.au/nsw-chapter/nsw-country.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.