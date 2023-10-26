The Canberra Times
ACT will hold inquiry into literacy and numeracy after equity gaps widen

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 3:20pm
The ACT government will launch an independent inquiry into literacy and numeracy performance in the territory after the gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students significantly grew this year.

