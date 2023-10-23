The ACT opposition is calling for an independent inquiry into literacy performance after territory missed its targets for narrowing the achievement gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students.
Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson said the worsening equity gap should be "of grave concern" and that the ACT should aim to have all students reaching the national proficiency standards.
"It should be of grave concern to everybody because literacy is not only connected to educational outcomes in other subjects, including numeracy but has a strong correlation with success in further levels of education and indeed employment and life," Mr Hanson said.
"If students from socially disadvantaged areas are failing in literacy, then what you'll see is continued disadvantage throughout their life, and it must be a priority to fix it."
Mr Hanson is expected to move a motion in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday calling on the ACT government to conduct an independent inquiry into literacy performance in the ACT and how results could be enhanced.
The motion references a report from Equity Economics which showed the ACT's performance in literacy had declined over the last 20 years.
"The hard-working and dedicated ACT Government School teachers, support and administrative staff who are passionate about achieving the best outcomes for ACT students are being let down by the ACT education system," the motion states.
Mr Hanson said the person or panel leading the review would need to have experience in the area.
"I'm not going to dictate who should be conducting the inquiry. But what I would want to see is broad-ranging consultation as part of the inquiry, with the ACT education union, with teachers, with the universities and with people like just [Equity Economics'] Jessica Del Rio and others who have shown interest," he said.
It follows an open letter signed by 45 reading experts calling for all governments to embed evidence-based literacy instruction in all schools as part of the next National School Reform Agreement.
Mr Hanson said the ACT had the best chance of achieving the national minimum standards for literacy out of any jurisdiction.
"We are Australia's most socially advantaged and the best educated jurisdiction. There's really no excuse," he said.
