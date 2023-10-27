The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rozalia Spadafora may have been in heart failure before review: Dr Anne Mitchell

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A five-year-old may have already been in heart failure when intensive care doctors failed to review her, a doctor has told a coronial inquest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.