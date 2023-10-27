A five-year-old may have already been in heart failure when intensive care doctors failed to review her, a doctor has told a coronial inquest.
The inquest is looking into the death of Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital on July 5, 2022.
Dr Callum Jarvis told the inquest on Thursday that intensive care doctors did not assess a sick five-year-old because they don't usually treat children.
Consultant paediatrician on the night, Dr Anne Mitchell, told the court on Friday that by then, Rozalia may have already been in heart failure.
Dr Jarvis and Dr Mitchell independently observed that Rozalia had an enlarged liver on the morning of July 5.
"It's an unusual finding in a child," Dr Mitchell said.
Family members cried when Dr Mitchell revealed that she now believes the enlarged liver was due to right side heart failure.
Counsel assisting Michael Fordham asked if she should have realised the enlarged liver was a sign of myocarditis, the heart condition Rozalia is believed to have eventually died from.
"I think it was a complex presentation. Yes an enlarged liver can be a sign of heart failure but it can be a sign of a number of [other conditions] as well," Dr Mitchell said.
"At the time, it was not [recognised]."
Dr Mitchell requested her colleague, Dr Jarvis, ask intensive care unit doctors to review Rozalia.
Dr Jarvis, a temporary doctor working with children at Canberra Hospital, said he was also concerned Rozalia needed more help than was available in the paediatric ward when he saw her.
"We had a very unwell child that was likely to need further treatment," possibly including heart medication, the locum paediatric registrar recalled.
Dr Jarvis said he spoke to intensive care unit doctors outside Rozalia's room on July 5, 2022, but they didn't want to review the little girl before senior paediatrician Dr Mitchell assessed her.
Dr Jarvis said he thought these doctors were reluctant because they did not often care for children in the ICU.
A lawyer for Canberra Health Services objected when counsel assisting Mr Fordham asked Dr Jarvis if these doctors had "refused" to treat Rozalia.
Coroner Ken Archer let Dr Jarvis answer the question.
Dr Jarvis did not say the doctors "refused" to treat Rozalia but said they did not review her. He said he thought they would return to see the little girl, but he did not see them again.
Dr Mitchell admitted while she thought it was unusual the ICU doctors wanted her review before they looked at Rozalia, she did not follow them up.
"[Dr Jarvis] told me ICU did not have anything further to add," Dr Mitchell said.
Mr Fordham asked: "Did it occur to you to follow up with ICU?"
"It did not at the time, no," Dr Mitchell said.
When Mr Fordham asked her, "Do you agree you should have [followed them up]?", Dr Mitchell said, "In retrospect and in hindsight, yes."
Dr Mitchell said she did review Rozalia again, and was confident the little girl had somewhat improved and did not need to be transferred to the intensive care unit.
Earlier in the inquest, another doctor who saw Rozalia, Dr Tze Hoa Wong, appeared to describe poor communication between departments.
Dr Jarvis also said he was surprised a child looking as sick as Rozalia did not have her blood pressure taken when she presented to the emergency department.
He said this would be par for the course in other hospitals. Dr Jarvis was the first person to check Rozalia's blood pressure, which was low.
At the start of giving evidence, from his home in Queensland, Dr Jarvis said he had "firm recollections of the night" he treated Rozalia.
He said the memory had "stuck" with him since he learned she had tragically died soon after.
Dr Jarvis reviewed Rozalia after a request by paediatric emergency department physician Dr Wong.
The treatment plan to improve Rozalia's vital signs, such as her low blood pressure and fast heart rate, was to increase fluids.
However, towards the end of his shift, Dr Jarvis said he felt this had not improved her condition and that doctors would need to consider other options.
Dr Jarvis also conceded he misinterpreted an electrocardiogram (ECG), a heart rate test, on that night.
He had ordered the test because he thought Rozalia might have heart problems.
At the time, he thought the chart only showed a fast heart rate, but in hindsight, the result was consistent with pericarditis - an inflammation of the fluid-filled sac covering the heart.
However, Dr Jarvis also said there were signs on the ECG inconsistent with Rozalia having myocarditis.
Dr Jarvis said other test results and observations from earlier in the morning of July 5 may have indicated myocarditis.
This includes an enlarged liver, low blood pressure, a heart murmur and a gallop rhythm - a heart beating fast enough to sound like "galloping horses".
On Wednesday, Mr Fordham suggested Rozalia's myocarditis could have been diagnosed 12 hours earlier than it was.
Despite ordering the test, Dr Jarvis said he was unaware Rozalia had tested positive for influenza A, believed to have caused Rozalia's myocarditis, until handover at about 8-8.30am.
The test result was available just before 7am.
Resident medical officer Dr Kevin Tee said the flu result was handed over to the day team.
Dr Tee said the day doctors were told blood results were outstanding and needed to be chased up.
The resident, a junior doctor, is usually responsible for administrative tasks, such as chasing up blood results, Dr Tee said.
"It's not usual for a person to be named to [specifically] trace an item," he said.
"Ultimately, the respondent for the care of the patient lies with the consultant."
He did not remember any discussions of Rozalia possibly having a cardiac issue or myocarditis in the handover.
The inquest is expected to continue on Friday.
