Rozalia Spadafora's myocarditis could have been diagnosed earlier, court told

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 25 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 11:37am
Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital. Picture supplied
The inquest into the death of five-year-old Rozalia Spadafora, who died in Canberra Hospital, appears to be set to reveal a series of "missed opportunities" to potentially save her life, a lawyer has said.

