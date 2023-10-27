The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why it's important not to ignore the endless awful news

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
October 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Earlier this week, I was driving to a literary event, with the news on, as always. Among the headlines was an update of the latest mass shooting in America, still playing out as the gunman remained at large.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.