Canberra is getting chilly in the best possible way.
A 2281-strong crowd at Lyneham set a Hockey One attendance record at the Canberra Chill men's and women's double-header on Saturday afternoon.
The support helped cheer on the women to a 5-2 win over the NSW Pride while the men were defeated 3-2 in the late game.
"It was a real spectacle," Chill forward Mikayla Evans said of the crowd.
"We were having a chat before the game about the history and 50 years ago women weren't playing in the national league, so it's pretty awesome that women are part of this and the overall movement in women's sport today.
"It's really special."
The Chill women put their finals hopes back on track with goalkeeper Sarah Steinhardt a "brick wall" and Evans bagging a double.
The Chill took an early lead with Lauren Lee set up nicely by Ireland captain Katie Mullan. It was Lee's first goal of the season, however she couldn't make the conversion to extend the advantage.
That's exactly what NSW's Makayla Jones did though, within seconds after the restart to put the visitors ahead 2-1.
Canberra's Evans took an opportunity from close range to equalise, but again couldn't convert after the field goal.
Evans added another point to the scoreboard in the second quarter for the Chill, then on defence rookie goalkeeper Steinhardt did well to defend two penalty corners.
An extremely tight second half saw both sides try to out-muscle each other, before a pinpoint cross by Mullan in the third quarter set up Naomi Evans for what proved to be the game-winner.
"That was a really big win. We've got two more games to make sure we make finals so that was handy to get on the right track," Evans said.
"Sarah, our goalie, she's been a brick wall and really awesome.
"But for us the conversions will be a focus at training for the next games."
It was a tense affair in the men's game too, with no goals until the end of the third quarter when the Pride's Dylan Martin scored from a penalty corner.
In the fourth quarter, just as Canberra needed to mount a fightback, a corner error set up NSW's Tom Craig to score in transition.
Miles Davis then extended their lead to 3-0, with Chill goalkeeper Max Robson making his third conversion save to keep Canberra alive.
A late Ben Staines goal and conversion saw Canberra threaten a comeback but just as momentum swung their way, they simply ran out of time.
Women: Canberra Chill 5 bt NSW Pride 2
Men: NSW Pride 3 bt Canberra Chill 2
