Popular Canberra radio duo Ned & Josh will no longer be gracing our airways, after reportedly being unceremoniously axed from Hit 104.7 last week.
The pair, Ned Breward and Josh Torney, presented their last show on Friday, and the program has since been removed from the station's website.
In a statement, general manager of AmplifyCBR Craig Wagstaff confirmed the Breakfast Show hosts would no longer be heard on the station.
"Changes have been made on the Hit 104.7 Breakfast Show with current duo Ned and Josh finishing up on the station on Friday 27 October 2023 after a six-year tenure," Mr Wagstaff said.
"AmplifyCBR management acknowledges and thanks Ned and Josh for the role that they have played in the Canberra community over their time, and sincerely wish them well for continued success in their future endeavours.
"An announcement regarding the new local show line-up for Hit 104.7, commencing in January 2024, will be made this week."
The axing came as a shock to many, with unconfirmed reports the pair were given no warning or reason for their removal from the station's programming.
Other staff were reportedly told not to comment further.
When asked if it was correct that Breward and Torney had been prevented from returning to their office, and had been advised that Friday was their last show via email, Mr Wagstaff said the station had "followed our normal procedures and protocols, which as policy, we can't comment on".
But just two weeks ago, the pair were up against some of the biggest names in radio at the Australian Commercial Radio and Audio Awards in Sydney.
The breakfast hosts were nominated in the category of best podcast by a radio show, competing against the likes of Kylie Sandilands and Jackie O, Marty Sheargold and Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones.
Their nominated podcast, Ned & Josh: Express from the US, was recorded while they were on holiday in the United States last year.
The pair had been a hit since taking over the slot in late 2018.
Mr Wagstaff said he couldn't comment on "a matter relating to personnel and business decisions", but maintained the pair's work had been appreciated.
"I can again reiterate our appreciation for their work during their time hosting the HIT104.7 Breakfast Show and wish them success, moving forward."
"Given it's a matter relating to personnel, our policy remains not to comment," he continued.
"We are excited, and we genuinely feel the audience will share this sentiment when we announce a new, local-show, for 2024 and towards our aims to continue our focus on localism and community engagement for the Canberra region."
