The menu at Two14 contains a feature which I'm sure the purists would dislike but which I, perhaps outing myself as a philistine, find quite helpful. Under each of the pasta and main dishes, in small italics, is a wine suggestion. The lamb rack's suggested pairing was Allegrini's Valpolicella Classico ($17 a glass; $72 a bottle), which went down very finely. Would it be nicer for the staff to make these suggestions? Sure, but I'm a happy subscriber to the view a menu should guide you towards an enjoyable meal rather than bamboozle you and test your prior culinary knowledge.