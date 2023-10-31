'The future is Stephen Larkham': Brumbies coach backed for Wallabies job

Stephen Larkham is being hailed as "the future" of the Wallabies as Rugby Australia hunt for a new coach capable of restoring the national team as a Test superpower.
RA bosses are on the lookout for a new Wallabies coach after Eddie Jones' tumultuous 10-month reign came to an end four years earlier than the game's supremos had initially planned.
Larkham has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the job, with ex-Wallaby Greg Martin adamant the ACT Brumbies mentor - who stands as one of Australian rugby's greatest minds and - is "ready to go" and the perfect fit.
RA chief executive Phil Waugh says the "financially challenged" governing body is determined to find "the best possible coach" no matter how long it takes.
Former Brumbies coach Wallabies assistant Dan McKellar has an exit clause in his contract at Leicester and is among the leading candidates for the role.
Ex-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika - who led Argentina to the World Cup semi-finals - is also being discussed, as are former Brumbies and Connacht coach Andy Friend and outgoing All Blacks mentor Ian Foster, who just took New Zealand to within one kick of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.
"In The Australian today they have Foster next to be Wallabies coach, that won't mean a lot to a lot of people," Martin said on Triple M radio.
"This is the All Blacks coach Ian Foster who came within one point of coaching the All Blacks to being world champions.
"That was his last game as All Blacks coach, he didn't want to stand down, he got sacked so that was his last game. Now they're saying that he should be the Wallabies coach, that's wrong. Cheika, that's wrong, you don't go backwards. Some people are going Ewen McKenzie, no.
"The future is someone called Stephen Larkham, he was one of our greatest ever five-eighths. He's been coaching, he's been on learning trips, he's been smacked on the nose a few times, he's headed overseas to learn a bit more. He's ready to go.
"He's not like Eddie Jones, he won't be a marketer's dream because his nickname when he was playing and still to this day is 'Bernie'. Have you ever seen Weekend at Bernie's? [Larkham] never spoke.
"He spoke when on the football field, but not off the football field. He doesn't carry a big stick, but when he talks people listen."
The Brumbies won't stand in Larkham's way should he wish to pursue the Wallabies job, where he would be tasked with helping Australia rebound from their worst World Cup result in history.
Larkham served as an attack coach during Cheika's time in charge of the Wallabies, while McKellar spent two years under Dave Rennie before leaving for Leicester following Jones' appointment this year.
