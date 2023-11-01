The Canberra Times
South Australia's 2024 Australian of the Year Awards announced

By Acm Network
November 1 2023 - 9:30pm
The recipient of the the 2024 Australian of the Year for South Australia is environmental scientist and advocate Timothy Jarvis AM. Picture by Miles Rowland. Supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
The 2024 Australian of the Year for South Australia is environmental scientist and advocate Timothy Jarvis AM.

