Are you ready for a party in a box, Canberra?
The local favourites Three Mills Bakery has teamed up with Newtown legends Tokyo Lamington to create just that.
What's more, this creation is a little culinary science experiment, answering the question: what do you get when a croissant and lamington join forces?
At a one-off pop-up event, Canberrans can get their hands on an exclusive box of bakery treats. There's a croissant that deep down, just wants to be a lamington. And a lamington that has a heart of sourdough. And for the full experience they've thrown in a Tokyo Lamington classic.
To put it plainly, each box has two Three Mills Bakery lamington croissants, and two additions from Tokyo Lamington - an orange and raisin lamington and a fairy bread lamington.
Each box is $29 and limited numbers are available.
Pop-ups will take place from 8am, November 11 at Three Mills' Leeton St. Cafe in Fyshwick and Cooyong St. Cafe in the city. To pre-order, go to threemillsbakery.com.au.
