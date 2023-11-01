It's true that animals aren't ingredients. The wonderful growth of the vegan food market, which has attracted investors like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jeff Bezos, is testament to this. But now, as the damage of the animal agriculture-accelerated climate catastrophe grows by the day, it's time we realised that animals aren't "objects", period. They are sentient individuals, each conscious of their own existence and seeking to enjoy their one precious life in freedom. The dog or cat who's perhaps curled up beside you as you read this is no different from - nor less deserving of respect than - the crocodile who languishes in a filthy Northern Territory concrete pit for Hermès or the mouse about to have smoke forced into their lungs in a Sydney research facility.