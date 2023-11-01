The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Emily Rice | It's time people realised veganism is not just about food

By Emily Rice
November 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's November, when store shelves, so recently full of pumpkins and ghosts, are cleared and restocked with Santas and reindeer, ready for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.