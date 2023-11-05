The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Shane Martin | Canberra workers should go back to offices in our CBD

By Shane Martin
November 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's Central Business District - a place brimming with potential, yet plagued by missed opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.