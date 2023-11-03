The Canberra Raiders have received a double boost just days after enforcer Josh Papali'i vowed to prove he's still one of the best in the business.
They've locked in the next generation of middle forwards for a further two years with both Ata Mariota and Hohepa Puru re-signing until the end of 2026.
It comes as the Green Machine has also put an offer to lock down versatile outside back James Schiller.
The Canberra Times can also reveal initial talks have been held with both Pasami Saulo and Trey Mooney as the Raiders look to tie up their off-contract stars of the future.
Both Mariota and Puru impressed at the back end of this season when they came in to help fill holes vacated by Papali'i (biceps) and Corey Horsburgh (suspension).
Mariota was sensational in the Raiders' heartbreaking elimination final loss in Newcastle, running for 193 metres and making three tackle busts in a breakout performance. While Puru was knocked out of that game after just three minutes, he showed what he was capable of a week earlier in the final round of the regular season.
The 21-year-old looked lively - and dangerous - starting at lock in his NRL debut.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
They were both contracted for 2024, but have been locked in for another two years almost immediately after November 1 - when they could start talking to other clubs.
They're also looking to lock in Schiller beyond next season, when his current deal runs out.
Schiller is one of a number of young gun outside backs coming through the Raiders' ranks - along with Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Albert Hopoate and Xavier Savage.
If the Green Machine locks down Schiller, Saulo and Mooney as well then it will leave eight Raiders still off-contract and able to speak to other clubs. That list includes Papali'i, who has an option for 2025, and Elliott Whitehead and Jordan Rapana, who both could be coming to the end of their careers.
Nick Cotric, Peter Hola, Harley Smith-Shields, Zac Woolford and Adrian Trevilyan are all contracted until the end of 2024.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.