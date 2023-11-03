The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Canberra Raiders re-sign Ata Mariota, Hohepa Puru

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 3 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders have received a double boost just days after enforcer Josh Papali'i vowed to prove he's still one of the best in the business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.