Western Australia's 2024 Australian of the Year Awards announced

By Acm Network
November 2 2023 - 11:00pm
The recipient of the the 2024 Australian of the Year for Western Australia is advocate for victims of crime Mechelle Turvey (white top). Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
The 2024 Australian of the Year for Western Australia is advocate for victims of crime Mechelle Turvey.

