Officials will consider whether legislative reform is needed to drop good character references for people convicted of child sexual abuse in the ACT.
This will be examined as a new campaign has been launched in the territory to urge the government to drop the references.
A petition has been lodged to the Legislative Assembly led by Harrison James, a co-founder of the group Your Reference Ain't Relevant.
The campaign is aimed at advocating for governments to remove the provision of good character references for those convicted of child sexual abuse.
A character reference can be taken into account by a magistrate when determining a sentence for a person convicted of a crime.
The option for a good character reference is not available to some convicted paedophiles such as teachers and religious leaders but can be used by others, including relatives and family friends.
Mr James was sexually abused by his stepmother when he was a teenager.
"Paedophiles are predators, regardless of their standing in society," he said.
"I know firsthand that predatory behaviour can come from those closest to you."
Mr James said existing legislation protected the abuse and not the children.
"Around one in three girls and one in five boys has experienced child sexual abuse before their 18th birthday, this issue is far more pervasive than people tend to realise," he said.
Mr James' petition is being sponsored by Greens backbencher Andrew Braddock and has received early support from Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury.
"I was very pleased to meet with the campaigners for that issue," Mr Rattenbury said.
"They put together a very articulate case around the use of good character in issues of child sexual abuse."
Mr Rattenbury said the Justice and Community Safety Directorate was doing research on whether the law should be changed.
"This is an issue we definitely need to have a further look at and that's why I'm seeking more detailed advice and research on whether legislative reform is necessary," he said.
Mr James presented a similar petition was presented to the NSW Legislative Council.
