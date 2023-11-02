The Canberra Times
ACT government to examine dropping good character references for people convicted of child sexual abuse

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated November 3 2023 - 5:59am, first published 5:30am
Officials will consider whether legislative reform is needed to drop good character references for people convicted of child sexual abuse in the ACT.

