Agriculture department to strike over APS-wide pay deal

Meat inspectors and veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture will walk out for two one-hour strikes and impose a ban on overtime next week to push the federal government for better pay across the public service.
Community and Public Sector Union members from the two Agriculture cohorts will follow other departments that took industrial action after the union rejected the federal government's APS-wide pay deal of 11.2 per cent over three years.
On Thursday, members from the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations went on an hour-long strike.
Earlier, Services Australia also went on a 24-hour strike.
CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly, in a statement, said it was time to give APS workers the "long overdue decent pay rise they need and deserve".
"Service-wide bargaining has delivered a raft of significant improvements to workers conditions which will see employees and the APS benefit," she said.
"But the Albanese Labor government must do better on pay."
READ MORE:
The government raised its offer from 10.5 per cent to 11.2 per cent but the union rejected the new pay deal, stating it did not have clear support from its membership.
On Wednesday, Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said there were no plans to further revise the offer, adding that the government has been "more than generous".
"We've tried to work with [the union] on extra resourcing. When you look at the numbers of staff that we're putting in those services, where they've said there are staff shortages, that comes with a cost."
"The APS has more people, we're trying to pay what we can afford without actually having those budget problems, which would potentially impact in other delivery areas.
"So I think it has to be seen as a package."
Union members will take industrial action on November 8 and November 10.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.