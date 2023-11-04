The Canberra Times
Obituary | Georgina 'Gina' May Pinkas, OAM and her incredible legacy

By Di Johnstone
November 5 2023 - 5:30am
Gina Pinkas. Picture supplied
With the death in March this year of Georgina (Gina) Pinkas, the Canberra community has lost one it of its community heroes and an outstanding advocate and protector of public land and territory rights.

