ACT senator Katy Gallagher, Minister for Finance, Women, and the Public Service, commented that "Gina reached out to me as soon as we formed government to lobby me to push for the repeal of the Andrews Bill. In true Gina style she was blunt in her advocacy including telling me that any law change wouldn't help her, but she wanted to fight for voluntary assisted dying for those who would come after her. Just a few months later Gina sat proudly in the Senate's public gallery as we finally repealed that dreadful law that for more than two decades had treated Territorians as second-class citizens. I looked up at her once it was done and she had a huge smile. We both did.