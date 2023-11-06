The first use of the term "war crime" is credited to Johann Casper Bluntchli in 1872, but before it had a collective name, the atrocities were still perpetrated. Recently, in A World History of War Crimes, Michael Bryant has applied our evolving concept of what a war crime today is, to map the heinous history of our actions on the battlefield from the stone age (through archaeological analysis), through ancient, medieval and modern periods across China, Japan, India, Israel, Greece, Rome, the Islamic world and the West. Siege warfare, religious conflict, battlefield butchery and cultural decimation over the centuries demonstrate that neither the romanticised concepts of chivalry nor honour codes could soften war-time cruelty.