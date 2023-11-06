The Canberra Times
What it means to say war crimes committed in Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza

Zoë Wundenberg
Zoë Wundenberg
November 7 2023 - 5:30am
Having recently completed studies on international law, watching the Israeli-Hamas war play out on my screen is both unbelievable and completely unsurprising. On one hand, I do not understand how a human can hate another they've never even met, with so much malice that they target children. Yet history tells me it's happened over and over again throughout our species' reign of terror over this planet.

Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

