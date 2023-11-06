The Canberra Times
How can a non-local present radio, even if they have talent?

By Letters to the Editor
November 7 2023 - 5:30am
Ross Solly interviewing Zed Seselja and Andrew Barr when in his previous role as breakfast presenter. Picture by Jeffrey Chan
I'm delighted that Ross Solly will be returning to ABC local radio ("ABC Canberra's radio reshuffle includes return of familiar face", November 4). He was both popular and professional, something that can't be said for many of the present "voices" who too often sound lacking in maturity and, therefore, authority (not their fault of course - they didn't appoint themselves).

