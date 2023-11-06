How can a non-local present radio, even if they have talent?

I sympathise strongly with your correspondent, Helen Goddard, (Letters, November 4) concerning the treatment meted out to her by security personnel at Australian airports. I, as a 70-year-old woman with two knee replacements and a disability (I am hearing impaired), nearly always find myself taken aside for a pat down. In some cases this "pat down " has seemed to be a little more enthusiastic than absolutely necessary. My worst experience however occurred at Lyon airport, France. There the security person directed me to take off my shoes (nobody else in the vicinity was asked to), and during the pat down process put her hands down the waistband of my jeans! I don't know what that action was meant to achieve apart from embarrassing me.