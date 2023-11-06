The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT confident of funding despite federal infrastructure spend review

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Transport Minister is confident Canberra will not miss out despite a review of federal infrastructure spending commitments finding $33 billion in cost overruns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.