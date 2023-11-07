Four blocks of land in the Belconnen district are expected to draw strong interest from developers when they go to auction in December.
The ACT government's Suburban Land Agency has released for sale three multi-unit blocks and one community facility zoned block off Ginninderra Drive in Lawson.
They are among the last remaining blocks in the development of Lawson stage two.
Among the multi-unit blocks is an RZ5 block of 6600 square metres with potential for 106 homes, a large, 16,000-square-metre RZ4 block with potential for 96 homes and another RZ4 block of about 2800 square metres with capacity for 19 homes.
The 4200-square-metre community facility site is zoned for a childcare centre, cultural or health facility and other community uses.
The blocks are located opposite the University of Canberra Hospital and University of Canberra Campus.
Knight Frank's Nathan Dunn and Kellie O'Connor are managing the sales process ahead of the auctions on December 5.
Mr Dunn said he expected strong interest from developers.
"Demand for quality development sites continues to be strong, particularly for residential sites, with the market continuing to have an undersupply of homes in relation to demand," he said.
Knight Frank was unable to provide a price guide for the blocks however recent sales nearby offer some indication of a possible price range.
In August, an 11,500-square-metre block of land in Lawson with the potential for up to 184 homes sold at auction for $14 million after just five minutes of bidding.
Local developer Anthony Tokich of Per Se Developments, the group behind the 24-storey Cirrus tower in Belconnen, was the buyer.
The Suburban Land Agency also auctioned two Lawson development sites in June 2022.
A 9400-square-metre block, zoned RZ5 with the potential for up to 150 homes, sold for $16.2 million to SAP Canberra Pty Ltd.
Meanwhile a 8091-square-metre RZ4 block, which could house up to 57 dwellings, sold for $9.25 million to Arealti Lawson Pty Ltd.
About 20 bidders registered for each of the auctions, a spokesperson for the Suburban Land Agency said at the time.
