A Roy Grounds-designed townhouse has hit the market ,offering buyers and architecture buffs a rare glimpse inside the property.
Built in 1961, the vine-covered Forrest townhouses are among the handful of Canberra homes designed by the late architect Roy Grounds, of Shine Dome fame.
A number of academics and architects, as well as a former prime minister, have owned and lived in the townhouses.
The westernmost townhouse, 1/3 Tasmania Circle, has been listed for sale with LJ Hooker Manuka's Stephen Thompson.
About 150 people came through the doors during the first 30-minute open home, Mr Thompson said.
"Obviously, they're not all buyers; lots of lookers and a heap of architects looking at it," he said.
"Because they're so rare, people are wanting to see it."
The serious buyers have been a mix of young couples and downsizers or retirees.
Described as an "indomitable force" in architecture by the Australian Institute of Architects, Mr Grounds is well-known for being the architect of Canberra's Shine Dome.
The institute listed the Forrest townhouses on is list of significant buildings and described the townhouses as a "particularly fine example of the Post-War Melbourne Regional style of architecture".
The layout of the townhouses was considered rare in Canberra for its time, with a double-height living space overlooked by a mezzanine.
The design was so rare Mr Grounds had difficulty gaining approval for the courtyard walls, the institute stated.
Upon entry into townhouse number 1 is the kitchen and living space to one side and a guest bathroom to the other. The large living and dining space looks out to the courtyard, while the upper level features two bedrooms connected by built-in wardrobes and a bathroom.
The townhouses are also featured in 100 Canberra Houses, a book about ACT architecture which sits proudly on a table inside the home for sale.
The late Aldo Giurgola, the architect of Parliament House, owned townhouse number 1 in the 1980s, the Australian Institute of Architects states.
Former prime minister William and Lady McMahon owned the single-storey townhouse for a time, while Canberra developer Terry Snow has also lived in one of the homes.
The lease for the block was granted in 1958 to a company formed by Mr Grounds called Academics Anonymous Pty Ltd, which still owns the townhouses today.
The townhouses are one of few company-titled properties in Canberra, whereby owners acquire a share in the company that owns the building.
Understood to be a close-knit group of owners, the custodians of these homes rarely let go of their properties.
"The people that live in the complex have been there for decades, most of them," Mr Thompson said.
Mr Thompson said a price guide was not available due to the rare nature of the townhouse.
A Roy Grounds-designed house in Campbell sold in early 2023 for $2.6 million.
