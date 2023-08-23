The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Suburban Land Agency sells Belconnen and Lawson development sites at auction

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A block of land on Lathlain Street in Belconnen was one of the two sites auctioned on Wednesday. Picture supplied
A block of land on Lathlain Street in Belconnen was one of the two sites auctioned on Wednesday. Picture supplied

Two blocks of prime development land sold for a total of more than $32 million after two short but competitive auctions on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.