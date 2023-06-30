The Canberra Times
Lathlain Street development land, opposite Westfield Belconnen, for sale by Suburban Land Agency

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated July 1 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 5:30am
A vacant block of land in Belconnen has been released for sale. Picture supplied
A vacant block of land in Belconnen has been released for sale. Picture supplied

More than 400 homes could be built on vacant land in Belconnen town centre, which will go to auction in August.

