A development proposal for a block in the Belconnen Town Centre has been comprehensively denied due to overdevelopment concerns and not meeting zone requirements.
The JWLand development proposed the demolition of the existing car park in Block 17 Section 152 - located on Chandler Street with Swanson Court to the north and Belconnen bus interchange to the south - to construct two new buildings of up to 20 to 24 storeys.
The plan comprised 550 residential units, and an additional 325 commercial accommodation units, as well as three levels of basement car parking and commercial tenancies.
The notice of decision from the planning and land authority said the application did not meet the zone objectives of the CZ2 mixed-use zone upon which it sat.
The zoning requires developments provide for accessible and convenient office and business suites to meet the needs of the workforce, vibrant and lively pedestrian routes and public spaces, and appropriate connection to them.
"The proposal provides for limited commercial uses as the vast majority of the development is for residential and commercial units," the notice read.
"Although the development offers some convenience for local residents ... the development fails to provide strong connectivity to the existing pedestrian networks, insufficient detail is provided to deem whether the site provides the same convenience for those with mobility issues.
"The development provides a degree of opportunity for business investment and local employment ... [but] given the amount of residential use proposed, it can be concluded that the proposed development limits the potential for these opportunities given the capabilities of the site."
The lease for the block permits a maximum of 550 dwellings, but the justification from JWLand to add an additional 325 commercial accommodation units was considered insufficient within the proposal.
"The development encroaches into setback, height limits and is presented as protruding outside the block boundary across a number of plans," the notice read.
"The design and siting required to service the residential and commercial aspects of this development are considered beyond the capabilities and serviceable means of the site."
Member for Ginninderra Tara Cheyne posted to Facebook, saying: "So many members of the community had expressed concerns about this development and the associated consultation, and made representations."
Chair of Belconnen Community Council Lachlan Butler said the community expected more changes to be made before the application was submitted, and blamed a lack of developer guidance for the community backlash and rejection.
"The DA demonstrates what happens when developers have no guidance for these sites, it was refused partially due to the lack of genuine mixed-use outcomes, and much time, energy and money has been wasted," he said.
"The site borders the bus interchange and is undeniably attractive for predominantly residential development, but its location calls for something that improves the public domain and environment of the site while providing quality housing and services to its future residents.
"In the most recent consultation for the planning reform project, the Belconnen Community Council recommended that the government develops a mixed-use design guide ... [to] provide clear guidance on the best outcomes for mixed-use developments."
JWLand purchased the 7125-square-metre car park from the Suburban Land Agency in March 2022 for $20.5 million.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
